Vivek Oberoi donates 25 flats to martyred CRPF jawans' families

Thane, May 13: After Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who donated Rs 1.08 crore to the families of of twelve slain jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force, another actor Vivek Oberoi has donated 25 flats to the families of jawans martyrs in Thane.

Accroding to reports, actor Oberoi's company Karrm Infrastructure Pvt Ltd has donated 25 flats for the families of jawans.

Reports said that Vivek's organisation has written a letter to the CRPF fraternity on the same who had laid their lives for the nation in different operations.

It is believed that four flats have already been given to the families.

It is said that the company had released the list of the families to whom the the flats are allotted and the rest of the list will be announced soon.

April 24, 2017, a day to remember:

Twenty five CRPF personnel lost their lives in an encounter with 300 naxalites in Chhattisgarh. An encounter that broke out with the Naxalites at Sukma in Chhattisgarh after the patrolling party of the CRPF was fired upon.

25 personnel were seriously injured in the attack. However they breathed their last at hospital.

A chopper was sent to the spot to evacuate the injured. Reinforcement parties from the nearest CRPF camp too were sent to the spot.

The encounter took place between the Burkapal-Chintagufa area at around 12.25 pm. This area is the worst hit by Naxalites.

The jawans who lost their lives were from the 74th battalion of the CRPF. All the weapons, wireless and ammunition belonging to the jawans were looted by the naxalites.

In a second attack, three CRPF personnel were injured by Maoists in Daltonganj, Jharkhand.

It may be recalled that 12 CRPF personnel had been killed earlier this year in the same area in an encounter with the Naxalites. Following the incident, a high-level meeting was chaired.

The meeting has been called by the Home Secretary and several other officials would also attend. The meeting took stock of the situation. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh too had called for an emergency meeting following the attack.

Meanwhile Minister of State Ahir Singh visited Raipur to take stock of the situation. A high-alert was declared in Chhattisgarh.

OneIndia News