Virbhadra Singh terms BJP's 'Parivartan Rally' a flop show in Himachal

Shimla, July 6: Terming BJP's 'Parivartan Rally' in Himachal Pradesh a flop show, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Wednesday said to muster support, one should reach to the people in far-flung areas and villages.

Addressing a public meeting at Khamaadi in Shimla district, Singh said as the elections were nearing, many so called leaders would crop up to lure the people.

The chief minister also announced a PWD rest house and Ayurveda dispensary at Khamaadi and assured a co-operative bank branch after the survey.

Singh also issued directions for the construction of Khamaadi-Khaadapani road and said adequate funds would be provided for renovation of Sihaasani Mata Temple.

Singh said that "carrying pomp and show through rath yatras would not help anyone and also cautioned the people to remain aware of such divisive forces as their sole motive was to lure the public."

Blaming the BJP for ignoring this area completely, he said not even a single room or a road was constructed by them in this area.

Singh said that BJP believes in criticism, and does the same for attaining cheap publicity.

"I am being criticized by the BJP for opening many educational institutions, have I committed a crime," he said.

He also announced a Veterinary dispensary at Beot, up- gradation of Sub-tehsil Nankhari to Tehsil, converting Tharu helipad into a mini stadium and expansion of PWD rest house at Nankhari.

The Chief Minister presided over the closing ceremony of 6th North Zone Volleyball Championship at Nankhari.

PTI