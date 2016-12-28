Viral Acharya appointed deputy RBI governor

The government on Wednesday appointed Viral V Acharya as the deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India. Acharya who is a professor of economics at the New York university has been appointed as one of the four deputy governors of the RBI.

The position of a deputy RBI governor had fallen vacant after Urijit Patel was promoted to the post of governor. A statement released by the government however did not specify which portfolio Acharya would handle.

Acharya teaches at the Stern School of Business in New York university. According to his resume, he has research interests in regulation of banks, corporate finance, credit risk and asset pricing.

