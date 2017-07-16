VIP treatment for Sasikala: 20 convicts shifted to Bellary prison

Around 20 convicts have been shifted from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison to Ballari prison in Karnataka. According to sources, these prisoners were believed to be helping Sasikala.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered a probe into the report filed by DIG Prisons D Roopa in which she alleged that Sasikala gave Rs 1 crore bribe to Karnataka Director General of Prisons (DGP) Satyanarayana Rao for an exclusive kitchen inside her prison.

The DIG Prison's report alleged that another Rs 1 crore bribe was distributed among officials, including the warden of the Bengaluru Central Jail.

Sasikala has been lodged at the Parappana Agrahara central jail here since her conviction in February in a disproportionate assets case along with her two relatives, VN Sudhakaran and Elavarasi, all serving a four-year jail term.

