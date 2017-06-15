VIP tantrum: TDP MP creates ruckus at Visakhapatnam airport

A Telugu Desam Party MP allegedly created ruckus at Visakhapatnam airport on being denied boarding pass for late entry on Thursday, reports said.

JC Diwakar Reddy, Lok Sabha MP from Anantpur, who was boarding Hyderabad-bound Indigo flight created commotion at the airport. He reached less than 45 minutes before 6E 608 was supposed to take off. Reddy reportedly boarded the same flight despite the fact that he reached check-in after it had closed.

Moreover, the incident happened in presence of Union aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju in the VVIP lounge of the airport when the MP created a ruckus, reports Times of India. As per reports, Reddy is learnt to have gone to the VIP lounge and sought the minister's help who reportedly declined to interfere.

'We are investigating the matter, no comments to offer till completion of a thorough investigation, said IndiGo statement.

The same TDP MP had created a ruckus at Gnnavaram Airport of Vijayawada after missing his flight last year. The, He had allegedly barged into the Air India office and damaged furniture in rage

