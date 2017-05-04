VIP culture continues in B’luru: Ambulance stopped to make way for CM's convoy

Bengaluru, May 4: At a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying his best to end VIP culture in the country by recently banning use of red beacons on vehicles, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seems hardly bothered about the trouble caused to public due to the 'special treatment' given to the political class.

Reports say that on Tuesday, an ambulance ferrying a critical patient in Bengaluru was halted for several minutes to make way for Siddaramaiah's convoy.

The incident happened in the heart of the city on JC Road on Tuesday evening to make way for Siddaramaiah's convoy to enter Ravindra Kalakeshtra to attend Bhagiratha Jayanthi celebrations.

In spite, of several senior officials manning the traffic on the road saw the ambulance waiting for long, they did not allow its passage as they wanted CM convoy's to cross the stretch first.

Now, the traffic police department has ordered an inquiry into the matter. This is not the first time when traffic in Bengaluru was halted to make way for CM's convoy.

Moreover, Siddaramaiah has openly expressed his unhappiness about the ban on use of red beacons on vehicles.

OneIndia News