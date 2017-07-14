Violent clashes in Gujarat: 1 dead, 5 injured

Ahmedabad , July 14: One person was killed and at least five others were inured in a violent clash that broke out between members of the Bharwad and Rajput communities in Gujarat village near Halvad town of Morbi district on Thursday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when some people pelted stones on cars of those who were on their way to nearby Dhrangadhra town to attend condolence meeting of Zala, who was hacked to death last Friday, officers at the Morbi police control said.

Incidents of arson, stone-pelting and rioting were reported from near Morbi district's Halvad town and in some villages around Surendranagar's Dhrangadhra town, the police said.

The clashes, during which firearms were used, took place in Morbi and adjoining Surendranagar district, where Internet services have been suspended for the time being to curb rumour mongering, officials said.

Around 30 vehicles were torched. One person from the Bharwad community died, while two others were seriously injured, he said.

"The situation is under control as a large number of police personnel have been deployed on the Halvad-Dhrangadhra road," the SP said.

On Thursday, Minister of State for Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja told a local news channel that SRP had been deployed in Dhrangadhra and Halvad and that mobile internet services had been suspended in Mobri and Surendranagar districts. He further said that inspector genral of police of Rajkot range had reached Halvad and that the situation had been brought under control.

Zala, a former president of Dhrangadhra municipality, was in jail since 2013 in connection with the murder of a Bharwad community member and was hacked to death a day after he was released on parole.

Since then, the situation in Dhrangadhra has been tense, said an official of the Surendranagar police control room.

Zala was associated with the BJP and had also been elected president of Halvad municipality.

OneIndia News