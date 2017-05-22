Violence outside West Bengal secretariat as left workers and police clash

Violent scenes were witnessed outside the West Bengal secretariat as protesters from left parties along with members of farmers' unions clashed with the police. Clashes erupted as protesters tried to breach barricades set up by the police near the secretariat.

Police resorted to Lathi charge and tear gas to disperse the crowd that was gathering outside the state secretariat where section 144 has been imposed. Close to 2,000 police personnel were deployed in Kolkata ahead of the rallies called by left parties. At least five rallies from various locations of the city led by left parties headed towards Nabanna when clashes broke out.

The West Bengal police arrested 24 Left MLAs including Sujan Chakraborthy for protesting against Mamata Banerjee government. CPI(M) claimed that despite Mamata being away at Birbhum district, 'her police unleashed barbarism on peaceful protesters'. Left parties had given a protest call against corrupt TMC government. Rallies were scheduled to start from various locations across the city including Rani Rasmoni Road, Kidderpore and PTS near Race Course ground, Howrah Rail Museum and Santragachi in Howrah city and rallies were to congregate at Nabanna.

Similar clashes were witnessed in 2015 when left parties had given a protest call. The 2015 clashes left many including left leaders and the police injured.

