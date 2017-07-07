Vikram Chatterjee arrested in model Sonika Chauhan death case

The Kolkata police have arrested Vikram Chatterjee the main accused in the Sonika Chauhan death case. The 29 year old has been arrested and will be produced before court in connection with the death of the model and TV anchor.

Chatterjee was earlier charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

He was arrested late on Thursday night by officers of Tollygunge police station near Acropolis Mall in Kasba. The actor was missing for several days before his arrest. Chatterjee will be produced in Alipore court today.

The accident happened around 3:30am on April 29 when Vikram and Sonika were returning from a late night party. The car veered out of control, and hit a pavement. Sonika (27) was rushed to a hospital about six km away where she was declared dead.

OneIndia News