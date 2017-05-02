Vijay Mallya extradition: CBI team in London to pursue case

A team of officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation led by Rakesh Asthana has reached London in connection with the extradition of Vijay Mallya. Reports suggested that the team of officials from the CBI and Enforcement directorate led by CBI additional director is currently holding talks with British prosecutors to expedite the liquor baron.

Based on the possibility that Mallya may seek a political plea to halt his extradition, talks will be held simultaneously in India and London. Reports suggested that even as officials of ED and CBI coordinate with their counterparts in London, the liquor baron's extradition will be discussed during talks between home secretaries, Rajiv Mehrishi and Amber Rudd, during a visit to India later this week.

Officials anticipate that Mallya could claim his extradition process a 'political vendetta' before UK court since he was an MP during the UPA regime. Officials also anticipate Mallya to argue that his case is a civil offence and not a criminal one as being alleged by Indian investigative agencies. India hopes that the home secretary-level talks will ensure that the UK government is in agreement with Indian authorities over Mallya's extradition.

Proving dual criminality is the priority for Indian agencies and the fact that the provisions under which Mallya is booked in India are similar to those in the UK may make it easy. Other conditions include charges against Mallya not attracting capital punishment in India, jail term between 1 and 7 years. Mallya's case meets all preconditions making the Indian authorities confident of a successful extradition.

OneIndia News