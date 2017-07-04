Video of Maha BJP leader kissing woman in bus circulates on social media, rape case filed

A woman has filed a case of rape has been filed against BJP leader Ravindra Bawanthade in Maharashtra. Also, a video allegedly showing the BJP leader kissing the woman has been doing the rounds on the social media.

The state police is yet to trace Ravindra Bawanthade who is absconding after the woman filed a rape case against him. According to an ABP news report, the CCTV visuals going allegedly show Bawanthade kissing the woman in a moving bus. The bus was plying from Nagpur to Chandrapur area of Gadchiroli district.

ABP news report says that the woman in her complaint said that the BJP leader had promised her a job and assured to marry her too. BJP in alliance with Shiv Sena, is in power in Maharashtra.

OneIndia News