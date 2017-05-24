Video from Pak claiming to destroy Indian post is fake

Army Sources on Wednesday said that the video from Pakistan claiming to destroy Indian post is fake as Indian posts have walls thick enough to withhold fire of Recoiless Gun.

Blast is from below the structure which usually happens in case of IED Blasts & not explosion from artillery fire.

Army Sources say Pakistani video claiming Indian posts havet been destroyed and is fake. Clear visibility of editing marks in the video.

In response to Indian Army's video showing the destruction of Pakistan Army post along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the later Pakistan army has also released a tape to claim it destroyed Indian posts on May 13 in a "befitting response".

The Pakistan Army has released a video purportedly showing heavy damage caused to the Indian military posts across the Line of Control, in a tit-for-tat action after the Indian Army released a clip of the "punitive fire assaults" on Pakistani positions.

