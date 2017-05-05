Victory for Nirbhaya, a nation celebrates

As the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence for all four accused in the Nirbhaya case a nation celebrated. Justice was finally served to India's daughter on May 5. After almost five years of legal battle, the Supreme court ordered all four accused to hang till death. Nirbhaya was India's daughter and the applause in the courtroom was only indicative of it. This is how India reacted to the Supreme Court's order on Nirbhaya's killers.

"I am happy that the verdict has been upheld. Though, I wish it had come sooner," said Maneka Gandhi, the Union minister for women and child welfare.

The chairperson of Delhi women's commission Swati Maliwal welcomed the verdict.

DCW welcomes SC decision. Finally, justice was delayed but not denied. Nirbhaya's rapist will be served death penalty now. https://t.co/I9tGZQ9fFx — Swati Jai Hind (@SwatiJaiHind) May 5, 2017

"Delhi Police's investigation stands vindicated, it is an important verdict," said Deependra Pathak, the spokesperson of Delhi Police Spokesperson

Even those who do not support capital punishment were of the opinion that the accused in this case deserved nothing less than being sent to the gallows.

" In principle, I am against death penalty, but this was such a heinous crime that strictest punishment was needed, " said CPI(M)'s Brinda Karat. She, however, added that Selective nature of the judicial process of our country is why she was against the death penalty.

Twitterati thanked the Supreme Court for the verdict and ensuring justice to Nirbhaya, her family and the entire nation.

Though I don't favour capital punishment in general but rapists and terrorists deserve nothing less. Justice has been served. #Nirbhaya. — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) May 5, 2017

Netizens were all praises for the Supreme Court for ensuring Justice for Nirbhaya's parents. While Nirbhaya's mother broke down in the court hall as the judgement was being read out, the support in the court hall as well as on social media showed that the nation stood by the family

The Nirbhaya verdict by the SC brings hope and relief to parents who care for girls that justice will prevail… — Nimish (@fluidicverna) May 5, 2017

Many lambasted the counsel for the accused, AP Singh, for calling the verdict a violation of human rights.

AP Singh (Lawyer of convicts): HUMAN RIGHTS are for HUMANS not ANIMALS.#Nirbhaya#SupremeCourt 👍🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #goodjob pic.twitter.com/gBhZbHrnfs — Dishank Sharma (@dishanksharma87) May 5, 2017

#Nirbhaya SC gave actual justice to her soul today. We stand with her.Equally shocking is the reckless comment of the lawyer of the accused. — Mohit Kumar Sinha (@Mohit_Kr_Sinha) May 5, 2017

OneIndia News