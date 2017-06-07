Victory for Indian Army as top militant Danish Ahmed surrenders

In a major victory for the security agencies, a top militant Danish Ahmed surrendered. He surrendered before the Handwara police and the 21 Rashtriya Rifles Army. It may be recalled that a video of his had surfaced during the funeral of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, Sabzar Ahmed.

The police had said that a few days back video clips of Ahmed had surfaced in which he was seen wearing a battle pouch and holding grenades. These video clips were shot in Tral, Awantipore by the local media-persons during the funeral of militant commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat of Hizbul Mujahideen outfit.

During investigation, police said the militant was identified as Danish Ahmed S/O Faooq Ahmed R/O Kulangam, Handwara. Danish was a student of B.Sc (third year) at Doon P.G. College of Agriculture Science and Technology, Dehradun. Danish according to police was found involved in stone-pelting incidents at Handwara in 2016. He was picked up by the police but was let off after counselling in view of his career, police statement said.

It was the police and the Army which called on his parents and coaxed him to surrender. His parents were told that Ahmed would be dealt with fairly if he surrendered. Efforts made by security forces yielded results and Danish surrendered before Handwara police and 21 RR army," police statement said.

During questioning Danish revealed that he was in touch with militants in South Kashmir and it was on their instigation that he had joined the Hizbul. He was told to activate some local youth in North Kashmir and ensure that even that part of the Valley was militancy infested. He however said that he realised that the entire exercise was a futile one and hence decided to surrender.

OneIndia News