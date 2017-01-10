Vibrant Gujarat summit: Breakfast with mother energises PM Modi for a hectic day

Gandhinagar, Jan 10: The special bond Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares with his mother Heeraben is known to all.

As he was in his home state Gujarat on Tuesday, the PM made it a point to meet his mother, in spite of his hectic schedule.

On Monday, Modi began his two-day official trip to the state. He is all set to inaugurate the eighth edition of four-day-long Vibrant Gujarat summit in Gandhinagar on Tuesday afternoon.

After meeting Heeraban, Modi tweeted about how he spent his time with his 'beloved' mother.

"Skipped Yoga & went to meet mother. Before dawn had breakfast with her. Was great spending time together," Modi tweeted.

Heeraben, 97, resides with her younger son Pankaj on the outskirts of Gandhinagar. The PM meets his mother whenever he visits his home state. Moreover, on his every birthday on September 17, the 66-year-old BJP leader goes to meet his mother to seek her blessings.

A host of foreign leaders and top global and Indian CEOs will attend the Vibrant Gujarat summit.

Modi will interact with some of them ahead of the formal inauguration of the summit at 3pm on Tuesday.

OneIndia News