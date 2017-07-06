VHP gears up for Ram mandir construction as trucks laden with stones arrive in Ayodhya, UP

Lucknow, July 6: It looks like the Hindu right-wing group, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, is firm on the construction of the Ram mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, even as the title dispute in the Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid case is pending before the Supreme Court.

According to news agency ANI, three trucks loaded with stones arrived in Ayodhya's Ramsevak Puram on Wednesday under the supervision of the VHP for the purpose of construction of Ram mandir.

Stones loaded on 3 trucks arrived in Ayodhya's Ramsevak Puram y'day under the supervision of VHP for purpose of construction of Ram Temple pic.twitter.com/HmeTzowCE9 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 6, 2017

Earlier, two more stone-laden trucks were brought in by the VHP to Ayodhya on June 19 for the same purpose.

According to the members of the VHP, hundreds such trucks filled with construction materials for the Ram temple will arrive in the coming days. The VHP has announced that the construction of the temple in the disputed site would start within a year.

In December 2015, the VHP had ferried stones in two trucks for the construction of the temple. However, the then Samajwadi Party government in the state banned the import of more stones by the right-wing group.

Faizabad divisional commissioner Manoj Mishra, the receiver of the Babri masjid/Ram Janambhoomi premises appointed by the Supreme Court, told The Wire, "The import of stones by the VHP has not been banned either by any court or by any authority and they are keeping the stones in their private premises."

Khaliq Ahmad Khan, a party to the case from the Babri masjid side, said, "We will protest the arrival of stones, we will approach the receiver of Babri site and demand to stop the arrival of stones."

Surya Kant Pandey, senior CPI leader, said, "The Muslim community is living in fear, one can easily relate this time to the times of 1947 when partition happened, and the VHP's increasing illegal activities in Ayodhya are demoralising the minority community. When the matter is before the court, such activities are openly a contempt of court and it must be stopped."

OneIndia News