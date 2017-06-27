VHP demands scrapping of Minorities Commission and ministry

Asserting that the National Human Rights Commission was more than enough to safeguard the rights of all the citizens, the Vishva Hindu Parishad has demanded that the National Commission for Minorities and Minorities Affairs Ministry should be scrapped, said reports.

Hitting out at the NCM for seting up a helpline for Muslims, the VHP said that it projects a picture that atrocities against Muslims are on a rise.

The Hindustan Times quoted VHP joint secretary Surendra Jain as saying that such moves will strengthen the feelings of separatism among minorities in the countries.

A statement issued after the VHP's two-day central governing council's meet held at the Swaminarayan Temple at Vadtal in Gujarat said the extent of rights Muslims enjoy in India cannot be matched with Muslims of the Islamic countries.

It said setting up of such commissions and helplines projects as if the atrocities have reached such proportions that the extreme step of opening a helpline had to be taken up.

The statement further said such moves had a political agenda behind them, adding that complaints made by using such mediums have been proven baseless in the past.

"Due to this, some selfish and short-sighted politicians dare to say that stone-pelters are freedom fighters," the resolution said.

The statement also said that Gau Rakshaks are being portrayed in poor light and even humiliated.

"They are not goons. They are the protectors of law," it said.

