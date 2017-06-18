VHP calls for felicitating Gau rakshaks

Nagpur, Jun 18: Vishwa Hindu Parishad international general secretary Surendra Jain on Sunday alleged that 'gau- rakshaks' who should be felicitated for trying to stop cow slaughter are being implicated in false cases by police.

"Gau-rakshaks (cow protectors) are doing the work that the police department needs to do. They are coming out on roads to stop cow slaughter. They should be felicitated for the same," Jain told reporters on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, the police books gau-rakshaks and frames wrong charges against them to hide their failures," he said.

Jain also slammed the Congress for supporting cow slaughter under Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

"Mahatma Gandhi was opposed to cow slaughter but Congress under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi is organising beef parties across the state," he said.

On construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Jain said, "We believe that the central government in the coming two years will bring a law for constructing Ram Mandir in Ayodhya."

Jain pitched for a phase-wise implementation of MS Swaminathan committee report to solve the agrarian crisis in the country.

PTI