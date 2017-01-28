Veteran congressman S M Krishna retires from active politics

Bengaluru, Jan 28: Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and union minister in the UPA regime S M Krishna has retired from active politics, say sources.

The congressman is said to have sent a letter to All India Congress Committee Chief Sonia Gandhi appraising her of his decision to quit active politics. In a letter to Gandhi, S M Krishna is said to have asked for him to be relieved from the party's primary membership.

S M Krishna had been disappointed over not being acknowledged by the Karnataka Congress in recent years. The shrewd politician who has also held office of external affairs minister is likely to announce his decision in a press conference on Sunday.

OneIndia News