Reema Lagoo, Bollywood's favourite mother passes away at 59

Veteran actor Reema Lagoo passed away at the age of 59 this morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. She passed away at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai.

She had acted in several films, both Hindi and Marathi. She is famous for playing Salman Khan's mother in the movie Maine Pyar Kiya. Her other popular films were Hum Apke Hain Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Kal Ho Naa Ho. She also acted in several popular TV shows such as Tu Tu Main Main and Shriman Shrimati. She was last seen in Naamkaran. She was considered to be Bollywood's favourite mother. Apart from Salman Khan, she has played the role of a mother to Akshay Kumar in Jai Kishan, Madhuri Dixit in Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Sridevi in Gumrah and Shah Rukh Khan in Kal Ho Na Ho.

Born in 1958 as Gurinder Bhadbhade in 1958, her acting abilities were noted when she was a student at the Huzurpaga HHCP High School in Pune. Her professional acting started soon after finishing high school. Her first acting jobs were on the Marathi stage.

In late 1970s she started acting in Hindi and Marathi films. She was married to Marathi actor, Vivek Lagoo following which she changed her name to Reema Lagoo. The couple separated a few years later. They have a daughter named Mrunmayee who is also a stage and film actress as well as theatre director.

OneIndia News