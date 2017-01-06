Veteran actor Om Puri passes away at 66

Veteran actor OM Puri passed away at his residence on Friday morning. He suffered a massive cardiac arrest.

He was critically acclaimed for his performances in many unconventional roles such as in Aakrosh, Maachis, Ardh Satya, Maqbool, Satya, and Dhoop.

Born on 18 October 1950, On Puri has appeared in mainstream commercial Indian, British, and Hollywood, Independent films and art films. His credits also include appearances in American films.

He was awarded Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of India.

Puri was an alumunus of the 1973 batch of the National School of Drama, where his co-students were veterans such as Pankaj Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah among many others.

Puri has also made notable appearances in many television series in the late 80s such as Bharat ek Khoj, Mr Yogi, Kakkaji Kahin and Yatra.

His old friends and colleagues from Bollywood have arrived at his Andheri residence where his body is to pay their last respects.

He was married to Nandita Puri, with whom he separated from in 2013. They have a son named Ishaan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the demise of the veteran actor.

The Prime Minister condoles the passing away of actor Om Puri & recalls his long career in theatre & films. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 6, 2017

OneIndia News