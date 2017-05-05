'Verdict is a violation of human rights', says counsel for Nirbhaya's killers

Even as the nation celebrated the Supreme Court's verdict upholding the death sentence to Nirbhaya's killers, their advocate called in a violation of human rights. The counsel for the accused, AP Singh said that justice was not done and that a review would be filed.

"You cannot give death sentence to anyone simply because you want to give a message to the society. This is a violation of human rights. Justice has not been done and we will file a review petition," said AP Singh as he walked out of the courtroom. "The meaning of punishment is improvements. There is a right to live. In the judgement human rights have been neglected, Mahatma Gandhi's ideology has been neglected as this is violence," he said.

Samaaj mein message dene ke liye kisi ko phansi nahi de sakte, human rights ki dhajiyaan udd gayi: AP Singh, Lawyer of convicts #Nirbhaya pic.twitter.com/DKMVXBwizn — ANI (@ANI_news) May 5, 2017

His statements came even as Nirbhaya's parents and the entire nation hailed the Supreme Court's order. His statements came under severe criticism with people slamming him for defending Nirbhaya's killers. Despite the Supreme Court upholding the death sentence to all four accused, they have a range of legal options to explore.

