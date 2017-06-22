Venkaiah Naidu's remark on loan waiver draws criticism

Union minister Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said that nowadays loan waivers has become a fashion. A day after Karnataka decided to waive farmer loans, Niadu said that loan should be waived only when its in extreme situations only.

While speaking to news agency ANI, he said,"Loan waiver has become fashion now. Loan should be waived but in extreme situations only as it's not final solution.'' "We have to take care of farmers," he added.

Addressing a gathering during a launch of Pune's municipal bond program, Naidu said,''See what happened to Air India, government has no business to be in business. It needs to focus on healthcare, administration, education and basic amenities.''

Reacting to his comment, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said the comments were disrespectful towards the farmer community.

"When you waive loans of the rich then you don't find it to be a 'fashion'. But the same becomes a fashion when you do it for the poor?" said Arvind Kejriwal.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah had urged Narendra Modi on Wednesday to waive farm loans taken from commercial and nationalised banks as well. UP, Maharashtra and Punjab have also announced farm loan waivers.

