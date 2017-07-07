Venkaiah Naidu compares GST roll-out to 1991 economic reforms

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday likened the roll out of historic Goods and Servies tax (GST) to the economic reforms of 1991.

Naidu attacked opposition party Congress' claim that GST was UPA's contribution to the country. 'This reform was initiated by [former Prime Minister] Atalji, not by UPA as Congress is claiming,' Naidu said. Further, Naidu compared the implementation of the GST with economic reform undertaken in 1991 by the Congress.

Since the roll out of GST both BJP and Congress are at loggerheads over owning the idea of GST policy and its rules.

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram has been criticizing BJP for GST rules, it's economic effects on the economy. Chidambaram said that GST roll out should have been delayed by two months. Yesterday, he suggested that the process should have undergone a dry run before implementation. He further raised the demand that the real estate, electricity, and petroleum products be brought under GST regime.

OneIndia News