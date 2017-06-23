Venkaiah Naidu announces 30 new smart cities

Thirty new smart cities were selected on Friday under 3rd round of Smart City Mission which includes Thiruvanathapuram, Rajkot, Amravati, Patna and Srinagar.

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu released the list of new smart cities taking the total number of smart cities to 90. Total 100 cities were supposed to be selected for the Smart Cities Mission in total.

30 new smart cities selected under 3rd round of Smart City Mission include cities of Thiruvanathapuram, Rajkot, Amravati, Patna and Srinagar pic.twitter.com/x6vRFKbtMN — ANI (@ANI_news) June 23, 2017

For the remaining 10 spots, 20 cities are in competition - Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh, Biharsharif in Bihar, Diu in Daman & Diu, Silvassa in Dadra and Nager Haveli, Kavaratti in Lakshadweep, Navi Mumbai, Greater Mumbai and Amaravati in Maharashtra, Imphal in Manipur, Shillong in Meghalaya, Dindigul and Erode in Tamil Nadu, Bidhannagar, Durgapur and Haldia in West Bengal, Meerut, Rai Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Sharanpur and Rampur in U.P.

OneIndia News