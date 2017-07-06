Vehicle in Amit Shah's convoy hits cow, BJD MP pokes fun

Jajpur/Bhubaneswar, Jul 6: A vehicle in the motorcade of BJP president Amit Shah hit a cow during his visit to Jajpur district in Odisha, leaving the animal wounded and prompting a sarcastic comment from a senior BJD leader.

"Amit Shah's carcade hits a cow at Barchana. Animal badly hurt. Holy Cow!" senior BJD leader and MP Tathagat Satpathy tweeted, taking a dig at the BJP over its pitch for cow protection. A police officer said the mishap occurred near Bandalo on National highway No-5 in Barachana police station limits in Jajpur district yesterday.

"One of the vehicles of the convoy of Amit Shah hit a cow which was crossing the road near Banadlo. While the animal was injured, the vehicle bearing a VIP sticker was also damaged," Niranjan Sabar, Inspector in-charge of Bayree police station, said today.

Amit Shah's vehicle had already passed the place by that time, the officer said.

Senior BJP leader and former legislator, Pratap Sarangi, who was in the convoy, stopped along with some party workers to see the condition of the injured cow and arranged for its treatment, party sources said.

Sarangi immediately spoke to the Jajpur district collector and asked him to take steps for treatment of the injured animal. Jajpur Collector Ranjan Kumar Das swung into action and directed the district police to take quick measures for its treatment, officials said.

Officials from Barachana and Bayree police stations reached the spot and treated the injured cow with the assistance of veterinary doctors. The animal is doing fine now, police said.

