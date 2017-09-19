Vaghela joins 'Jan Vikalp' launched by his supporters

Former Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela on Tuesday joined 'Jan Vikalp', a party formed by his supporters. The forum was launched by his supporters, with hoardings and an online media campaign.

Jan Vikalp, launched on September 5, is expected to be active through the election season. The website www.Janvikalp.in states that Gujarat's people want to have options other than the BJP and the Congress. A mobile number, 7878980000, invites people to give a missed call to register.

The twitter account describes the forum as: "Jan Vikalp is a citizens' movement to bring about the much needed change in the Society and become an alternative political force.

According to reports, Parthesh Patel is the founding member of Jan Vikalp. Patel also served as Vaghela's social media manager.

In August, Vaghela, the Kshatriya strongman with pockets of influence in Gujarat, tendered his resignation to Gujarat assembly speaker Ramanlal Vora. However, he had insisted he would not join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Vaghela had on 21 July snapped his ties with the Congress and even resigned as the leader of the opposition.

He was upset with the Congress' central leadership over not being declared the party's chief ministerial candidate for the Gujarat elections likely in December.

