Vadodara enters Guinness book of world records for maximum number of people sweeping single venue

Vadodara has entered the Guinness book of world records for the feat that it achieved on May 29. Declared the 10th cleanest city in the country, the city entered the record books for the maximum number of people sweeping a single venue.

According to Vinod Rao, Vadodara municipal corporation commissioner, about 5,058 residents of the city came together to achieve the feat at the venue which was a bridge that connected Akota, an urban area, with Dandia bazaar in the city, spread over 1km.

The participants swept the place after organising themselves in groups of 50 people each. "This unique programme was organised for celebrating the city's inclusion in ten cleanest cities and as part of the commitment to become the cleanest city next year," Rao told PTI.

The large-scale event saw about 50,000 people in attendance as they cheered and rendered their support to the participants. The adjudicator of the Guinness World Records awarded the certificate declaring the achievement soon after the event got over. "Most people sweeping the floor (single venue) was achieved by Vadodara municipal corporation in Vadodara, Gujarat, and the attempt was witnessed by 50,000 people on May 28, 2017," the certificate stated.

The feat was appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, "Vadodara celebrated its inclusion in 10 cleanest cities in a very inspiring manner."

OneIndia News