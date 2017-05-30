Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10 Board Results 2017 to be declared today

Written by:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10 Board Results 2017 will be declared today. The class x results will be published by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) at 11AM.

Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10 Board Results 2017 to be declared today

The results will be available on the official website of the board. It will also have details regarding merit list, marks sheet, memo, topper list and pass percentage analysis. The results will be available at ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in.

How to check Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10 Board Results 2017

  • Go to ubse.uk.gov.in, uaresults.nic.in
  • Click Class X Results 2017
  • Enter roll number and other details
  • Submit
  • Results will be displayed
  • Download
  • Take a print out

OneIndia News

Read more about:

uttarakhand, results, students, examinations

Other articles published on May 30, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...