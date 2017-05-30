Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10 Board Results 2017 to be declared today

Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10 Board Results 2017 will be declared today. The class x results will be published by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) at 11AM.

The results will be available on the official website of the board. It will also have details regarding merit list, marks sheet, memo, topper list and pass percentage analysis. The results will be available at ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in.

How to check Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10 Board Results 2017

Go to ubse.uk.gov.in , uaresults.nic.in

, Click Class X Results 2017

Enter roll number and other details

Submit

Results will be displayed

Download

Take a print out

OneIndia News