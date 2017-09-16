Uttarakhand minister's math gaffe during school inspection

Uttarakhand Education Minister Arvind Pandey had to cut a sorry figure after he got his math wrong during an inspection visit to a government school.

The minister took it upon himself to ask a class 8 school teacher some questions in mathematics. It so turned out that his arithmetic fundamentals did not appear to be sound and what's more, he stood his ground.

He asked the teacher how much would minus one and minus one add up to. The minister insisted that the answer was zero whereas the correct answer is minus two. The entire episode has been caught on camera.

The minister, who had defended himself on the first day, went into damage-control mode the next day. The teacher was, however, left insulted.

The teachers in other parts of the state were irked by the incident and even demanded ministers' apology, reported NDTV.

The Congress also lashed out at the minister.

OneIndia News