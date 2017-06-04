Uttarakhand: Chinese chopper violates Indian airspace in Chamoli

A suspected Chinese helicopter violated Indian airspace by hovering over Uttarakhand's Chamoli area close to Sino-India border, a police official said on Sunday.

It is learnt that the helicopter entered the Indian airspace from Tibetian side at aropund 9:14 am on Saturday and flew back.

Superintendent of Police Chamoli Tripti Bhatt told a news agency ANI, "The helicopter violated Indian airspace for over three to five minutes".

This isn't the first time, sources said that the Chinese have intruded into Indian territory on number of occasions in the past.

According to the official, the helicopter was not a militry aircraft. Meanwhile, former chief minister Vijay Bahuguna said Chinese troops intruded into Barahoti 35 times during his about two-year tenure, which ended in 2014. The violation, whether intentional or unintentional, has compelled the authorities to launch an investigation.

