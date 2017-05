A Bus carrying 29 people from Uttarkashi to Gangotri falls into river on Tuesday. According to sources, so far 4 bodies have been recovered and 3 rescued so far.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat announced an ex gratia of Rs 1 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed and Rs 50,000 to injured in Uttarkashi accident.

OneIndia News