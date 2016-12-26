Uttar Pradesh: War breaks out in Yadav parivar again

Lucknow, Dec 26: After a brief calm, the war in the Yadav parivar is out in the open once again. This time it is over the choice of candidates to fight the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav dropped at least 12 sitting MLAs close to his uncle Shivpal Yadav while drawing up his own list of poll candidates. The list drawn up by Akhilesh was submitted to his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Briefly after the list was submitted, an angry Shivpal said, "Ticket distribution will be decided by victory potential and the party will not tolerate any indiscipline that may hurt the party."

No respite in sight:

There seems to be no end to war within the Yadav parivar. Mulayam has tried his best to keep the party together, but has failed to do so. The problem began with Akhilesh dropping several MLAs from the poll list. These MLAs are said to be close to Shivpal.

What added to Shivpal's woes is the inclusion of Pawan Pandey who had been expelled by him from the party. Akhilesh also dropped Aman Mani Tripathi and Atiq Ahmed from the list. It may be recalled that Shivpal had announced these names as candidates.

While Shivpal is not amused, Akhilesh stuck to his guns and told his father, Mulayam that the list was drawn up on the basis of victory potential. He further said that he had conducted an internal survey based on which the list was drawn up.

The war is likely to continue as Akhilesh has chosen to go ahead with his list of candidates without consulting with his uncle. The list drawn up by Akhilesh is different compared to the one drawn up by the state president of the party.

OneIndia News