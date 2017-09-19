Uttar Pradesh: Passenger train's engine derails in Sitapur

The engine of Burhwal-Balamau passenger train derailed at Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday evening.

The railway and police officials have rushed to the spot. No casualties were reported.

On Sunday, three wagons of a goods train jumped off the track near Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district. In a separate incident, a passenger train crashed into an auto-rickshaw at an unarmed rail crossing in Srikona, Assam on Sunday killing three people in the rickshaw.

On Thursday, one coach of the Jammu Tawi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express derailed as it was entering the New Delhi station.

On September 7, the engine and power car of the Ranchi-Delhi Rajdhani Express derailed near Minto Bridge in Delhi.

On the same day (Sep 7), seven carriages of the Shaktipunj Express had derailed in eastern Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district.

On August 19, six bogies of the Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express had fallen off the track in eastern UP's Khatauli. The incident had left around 20 people dead and 80 injured.

