A Fire broke out at the fifth floor of Sales Tax office in Lucknow. Around five fire tenders were immediately were pressed into service.

Uttar Pradesh: Fire broke out at the fifth floor of Sales Tax office in Lucknow. Five fire tenders at the spot. pic.twitter.com/QjaGB7maZW — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 14, 2017

The fire broke out in the top floor of the office earlier today, however, no one was injured.

However, the reason behind the fire is not known yet.

OneIndia News