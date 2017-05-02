Uttar Pradesh Diwas to be celebrated on January 24: Siddharth Nath Singh

The Uttar Pradesh Minister Siddharth Nath Singh on Tuesday said that 'Uttar Pradesh Diwas' will be celebrated on January 24. On January 24, 1950, the United Provinces was rechristened as Uttar Pradesh.

While addressing media persons, Singh said,''We have decided to celebrate 'Uttar Pradesh Diwas' on January 24.''

We have decided to celebrate 'Uttar Pradesh Diwas' on January 24: UP minister Siddharth Nath Singh pic.twitter.com/MUlyD5bzia — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 2, 2017

UP Diwas would be celebrated for the first time with the Yogi Adityanath government deciding to observe the day with fervour across the state.

A range of programmes would be organised to mark the day and people would be made aware of the state's history, culture, contribution to freedom struggle.

Earlier in 2014, Governor Ram Naik had asked the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav to observe UP Diwas on January 24, the founding day of Uttar Pradesh. Naik had also lamented that UP Diwas was celebrated by north Indians in Maharashtra, but not in Uttar Pradesh.

OneIndia News