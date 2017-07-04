Uttar Pradesh budget to be presented on July 11

Lucknow, July 4: The budget for the financial year 2017-18 will be presented in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on July 11, an official said here on Tuesday.

As per the schedule approved by speaker Hridaynath Dixit, there would be 13 sittings of the House in the session which will conclude on July 28.

There would be discussion on the budget on July 17 and 18 and the budgetary provisions would be debated on July 19 and 20. This process will continue through July 24 to 27 and on the last day it will be put for final vote.

Other than the budget, there would transaction of other government business as well. The opposition, comprising the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahaman Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress are likely to raise issues like poor law and order and soaring crimes against the Yogi Adityanath-government.

IANS