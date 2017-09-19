Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests 2 Babbar Khalsa terrorists

Lucknow September 19: The Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested two Babbar Khalsa terrorists, wanted by the Punjab Police, from Lakhimpur Kheri district in connection with separate cases.

The ATS team arrested Jitendra Singh Toni, wanted for allegedly supplying arms to the accused who fled from Nabha Jail, Patiala in November 2016, from Mailani area of Lakhimpur Kheri, IG, UP ATS Aseem Arun said.

Satnam Singh, resident of Sikanderpur area of Lakhimpur and whose name had emerged in interrogation of Babbar Khalsa operative arrested in Lucknow on August 17 this year, was also arrested by the joint team of ATS, Punjab and local police, the IG said.

The IG further added that warrants had been issued against both the accused by the court in Punjab.

PTI