Uttar Pradesh assembly's first session to begin today

Lucknow, May 15: The first session of the newly elected Uttar Pradesh Assembly is all set to start from Monday. The session is likely to be stormy with opposition parties deciding to take on the law and order front.

The opposition is likely to take up recent caste and communal disturbances in Bulandshahr, Saharanpur, Gonda and Sambhal to attack the Adityanath government as the BJP had come to power in UP on the law and order plank, terming the situation during the Samajwadi Party government as 'goondaraj'.

On the other hand, the UP government is arming itself with all the relavant data to give a beffiting reply to the opposition, which has only 74 MLAs against the BJP and its allies' massive strength of 325 in the 403-member House.

The session is also expected to table the state bill for implementation of the Goods and Services Tax during the Six-day session.

The BJP legislature party met on Sunday to strike out plans to counter opposition and highlight the achievements of the government in its nearly two months office.

Another interesting feature will be the change in the seating arrangements in the Assembly. It will also be interesting to watch whether Akhilesh attends the session, he is a member of the Upper House but had rarely attended proceedings when he was the Chief Minister.

Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had raised question on the law and order in the state. He had alleged that crime had increased with people wearing saffron scarfs taking law into their hands and attacking even the police. The party will target the government on the law and order front.

A workshop on implementation of GST bill will be held for all MLAs and MLCs on Monday,coinciding with the first day of the session to provide them with adequate information on the matter.

Earlier in the day, Speaker Hridaya Narain Dixit convened an all-party meeting where he requested floor leaders to ensure smooth proceedings so that maximum legislative business could be transacted.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)