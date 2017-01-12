Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2017: Know all about Prashant Kishor

Lucknow, Jan 12: While the Samajwadi Party is struggling to be on its feet in Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati-led BSP and Congress are seizing this opportunity to woo the voters in the state.

Congress, that had suffered a massive defeat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, had roped in poll-strategist Prashant Kishor for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Though there were reports that the party had a fallout with Kishor, there was no official confirmation on the same. After helping the party in UP and Punjab, Kishor is now said to be focussing on Uttarakhand.

Here is a brief look at Prashant Kishor's profile:

Kishor quit his job as a health worker with the United Nations in Africa in 2011.

He worked closely with Narendra Modi for the 2012 Gujarat assembly elections which saw Modi emerge as a winner.

He then went on to form the Citizens Accountable Governance and worked extensively for the BJP's election campaign for the 2014 assembly elections.

Kishor is said to be the brains behind Modi's Chai pe Charcha and Modi's 3-D hologram campaign.

Following Modi's win in the 2014 LS elections, Kishor parted ways with the BJP.

He then joined hands with Nitish Kumar for the 2015 Bihar assembly elections, which saw Kumar emerge as the winner.

Congress then roped in Kishor for the upcoming assembly polls after Kishor's success rate.

Few months after joining forces with Congress, it was reported that Kishor had a fallout with the party and that Congress had decided to fight the UP elections on its own terms.

However, latest news suggest that Kishor has now shifted his focus on Uttarakhand to help the Congress win the elections there.

OneIndia News