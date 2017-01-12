Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2017: Know all about Prashant Kishor

Lucknow, Jan 12: While the Samajwadi Party is struggling to be on its feet in Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati-led BSP and Congress are seizing this opportunity to woo the voters in the state.
Congress, that had suffered a massive defeat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, had roped in poll-strategist Prashant Kishor for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Though there were reports that the party had a fallout with Kishor, there was no official confirmation on the same. After helping the party in UP and Punjab, Kishor is now said to be focussing on Uttarakhand.
Here is a brief look at Prashant Kishor's profile:
- Kishor quit his job as a health worker with the United Nations in Africa in 2011.
- He worked closely with Narendra Modi for the 2012 Gujarat assembly elections which saw Modi emerge as a winner.
- He then went on to form the Citizens Accountable Governance and worked extensively for the BJP's election campaign for the 2014 assembly elections.
- Kishor is said to be the brains behind Modi's Chai pe Charcha and Modi's 3-D hologram campaign.
- Following Modi's win in the 2014 LS elections, Kishor parted ways with the BJP.
- He then joined hands with Nitish Kumar for the 2015 Bihar assembly elections, which saw Kumar emerge as the winner.
- Congress then roped in Kishor for the upcoming assembly polls after Kishor's success rate.
- Few months after joining forces with Congress, it was reported that Kishor had a fallout with the party and that Congress had decided to fight the UP elections on its own terms.
- However, latest news suggest that Kishor has now shifted his focus on Uttarakhand to help the Congress win the elections there.
OneIndia News