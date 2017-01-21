Uttar Pradesh: Alliance with SP fails as Congress demands 120 seats

New Delhi, Jan 21: There has been no breakthrough in the talks between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress is now demanding 120 seats on which it wants to contest the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Chief Minister of UP, Akhilesh Yadav is however ready to offer just 99.

Akhilesh who is set to release the party's manifesto on Sunday will also release the list of more candidates soon. His priority would be to announce the list rather than wait for the formation of an alliance as time is running out. The nominations for the first phase ends on January 24.

On Saturday, Akhilesh held back channel talks with Congress leaders. However there was no breakthrough. Rahul Gandhi also held talks with his sister Priyanka Gandhi over the issue. Congress leaders would be rushing to Lucknow to make one last ditch attempt to iron out the differences and form an alliance with the SP.

The SP's Naresh Agarwal said that they told the Congress that they could not contest in less than 300 seats. The Congress was however adamant as if they are a very influential party, he also said. He also said that the Congress was adamant on 120 seats. The Congress party's leader Ghulam Nabi Azad however said that things would be clear by Sunday.

OneIndia News