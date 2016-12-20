Uses of nanomaterials discussed at GIAN programme in Jamia Millia Islamia

New Delhi, Dec 20 The importance of nanomaterials, including their use in eliminating harmful antibiotics in packaged drinking water and preventing explosion of mobile batteries, was discussed during a GIAN programme organised at Jamia Millia Islamia University today. Nanomaterials can help degrade deadly antibiotics contained in packaged drinking water, said US-based nano expert Ramanujachary.

"The bottled water that we consume may contain deadly antibiotics. We need to use nanomaterials to degrade these antibiotics and make the packaged water safer," he said. Giving examples of cases of mobile phone batteries exploding, he said the issue could be solved by using nanomaterials.

Ramanujachary is visiting the Department of Chemistry at the university to deliver lectures at the ongoing week-long flagship GIAN (Global Initiative for Academic Networks) programme of MHRD. A series of 10 lectures will be delivered by Ramanujachary. Inaugurating the programme, varsity Vice Chancellor Talat Ahmad termed nanoscience as one of the leading sciences in the world with implications for several fields, including energy, drugs and instrumentation.

PTI