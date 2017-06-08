US mission celebrates Student Visa Day to boost Indo-US education ties

The US Embassy in New Delhi, and its Consulates General in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai, opened their doors to more than 4,000 Indian students who applied for visas to pursue higher education in the United States. The event is organised in order to boost higher education ties between India and the United States.

Chargé d'Affaires, a.i. Michael Pelletier and Consuls General throughout India congratulated the day's visa recipients who are becoming members of the U.S. higher education community.

Currently, 166,000 Indian students are enrolled in U.S. institutions of higher education, making them the second largest group of foreign students in the United States after China. U.S. student visa applications are up from 100,000 in just two years.

OneIndia News