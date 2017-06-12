Uri attack: NIA sends Letter Rogatory to Pakistan

The National Investigation Agency has sent a Letter Rogatory (LR) to Pakistan, seeking its response on seizures made following the Uri attack. On September 18 2016, terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba had attacked an Army camp and killed 19 soldiers. The NIA which has made little progress in the case has sent a formal request to Pakistan to cooperate with the probe.

The NIA team has made several visits to Uri, but has failed to make any major advance in the probe. The NIA has sent out details of the probe to Pakistan and asked it to cooperate with the probe.

The NIA has shared details of medicines, clothes, shoes, accessories and DNA of one of the terrorists, identified as Abu Anas. Though the Army initially suspected the attack to be handiwork of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists, there was a turn around after Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JUD) chief Hafiz Sayeed organised funeral prayers in absentia for one of the Uri attackers. The event was postponed after massive pressure from India raising the matter in international platform. The event was organised by LeT's parent organisation JUD in Gujranwala of Punjab, Pakistan, according to posters widely circulated on social media.

The LR was sent because India does not have a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty with Pakistan. The Ministry of Home Affairs approved the LR to seek assistance from Pakistan in the probe. NIA officials however say that they do not expect any cooperation from Pakistan in this regard.

OneIndia News