UPSEE 2017 counseling starts on June 19, all the updates here

UPSEE 2017 counseling session will start from June 19 onwards. Those who appeared for the UPSEE 2016 have been waiting for the counseling session to start.

The initial round of counselling - registration, fee payment and uploading of the document - will begin from June 19 and end on June 24. Unlike last year, this time, the document verification will take place before the students fill and lock their choice of college. The document verification for first round will begin from June 20 and continue till June 25.

This time the candidates will not have not have to be physically present to get their documents verified. "We will verify the documents online after students upload them," said UPSEE coordinator Kuldeep Sahai.

Between June 20-26, the process of choice filling and locking will take place. Seat allotment along with Freeze, Float and withdrawal options will take place from June 29 till July 2.

A candidate who is satisfied with presently allotted seat and does not want it for up gradation should choose the freeze option.

A candidate who wants to confirm his seat presently allotted to him and also wants it for up gradation should choose the float option.

The withdrawal option is for those candidates who are not satisfied with the seat presently allotted to him and doesn't want to be considered for allotment in the subsequent rounds.

