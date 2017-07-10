UPSC NDA Exam 1 2017 this week, how to check

The UPSC NDA Exam 1 2017 results will be released this week. The exam was conducted by the UPSC on April 23 to fill 390 vacancies in the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy. THe results will be available on the official website once declared.

After the NDA 1 exam, the eligible candidates will be invited for Service Selection Board (SSB) Interviews that evaluate the personality and intelligence of the candidates under different situations and parameters. The results can be checked at upsc.gov.in.

How to check UPSC NDA Exam 1 2017 results

Go to upsc.gov.in

Click on 'National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I) 2017' under the 'What's New Tab' on Right Hand Side

The list will contain NDA Exam 1 Results in the order of Merit

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News