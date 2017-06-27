UPSC IES results 2017, how to check, interviews from July-August onwards

The UPSC IES results 2017 have been declared. The results of the Indian Engineering Services examination 2017 were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on the official website.

The Commission conducted the preliminary examination on May 14, 2017 to fill approximately 440 engineering positions in various departments of the central government. The results can be checked at upsc.gov.in.

The interview of candidates who have qualified for the personality test is likely to be held during July-August, 2017 onwards.

How to check UPSC IES results 2017:

Log on to upsc.gov.in

Click on the What's New section on the right hand side

Click on Indian Engineering Services 2017 results link

A pdf file will open showing names of successful candidates

View your results

Download

Take a printout

OneIndia News