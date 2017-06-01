UPSC Civil Services 2016 topper, Nandini calls it a dream come true

It was a proud moment for K R Nandini of Kolar in Karnataka who topped in the UPSC Civil Services 2016 final exams, the results of which were declared on Wednesday. It is a very happy and proud moment for me, she said.

K R Nandini
Nandini who hails from Kolar is a civil engineering graduate from the MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology in Bangalore.

This is a very happy moment for me, I have realised my dream," Nandini told ANI.
In her last attempt, she had made the grade for the Indian Revenue Service (IRS).

"It is like a dream come true. I always wanted to be an IAS officer," said. I put in a lot of effort. After getting selected in the IRS in 2014, I had taken the exam again in 2015 but could not crack it. I took the test again and topped it. It is a wonderful experience," she also said.

Nandini is from the OBC category. The government in a statement said Nandini had qualified with Kannada literature as her optional subject. Nandini is currently undergoing training at the National Academy of Customs, Excise and Narcotics in Faridabad.

