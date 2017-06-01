UPSC Civil Services 2016: Three years in a row, women topped

The UPSC Civil Services 2016 final results were declared on Wednesday. IRS officer from Karnataka, Nandini K R, topped the exam. Incidentally this is the for the third year in a row that a woman has bagged the top slot.

Ira Singh was the topper in 2014 while in 2015, it was Tina Dabi.

Nandini, who bagged the top position in her fourth attempt, belongs to the other backward classes (OBC). Tina Dabi, was from the Scheduled Castes.

As per final results announced on Wednesday, 1,099 candidates - 846 men and 253 women - were recommended by UPSC for IAS (180), IPS (150), IFS (45) and other Group A and B central services (834). While 500 of the successful candidates belong to the general category, 347 are OBCs, 163 SCs and 89 STs.

18 are men and seven women were part of the top 25 candidates.

OneIndia News