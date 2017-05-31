UPSC Civil Services 2016 Final Result declared, here is how to check

The UPSC Civil Services 2016 Final Result have been declared.The topper is Karnataka's Nandini K while Anmol Sher Singh Bedi and G Ronaki secured the second and third place respectively.

The final result is available on the official website. Candidates can check the result on UPSCs website by entering required information. The results are available at upsc.gov.in in some days.

All India Ranks and cadres will be allotted to the candidates on the basis of their marks in the mains examination and personality test. Around 1,079 candidates will be allocated into various services.

Approximately 11.36 lakh aspirants had appeared in the prelims exam of the civil services. 15,000 candidates qualified for the main exam and 2,961 were shortlisted for the personality test as per IAS result 2018

How to check UPSC Civil Services 2016 Final Result

Visit official website upsc.gov.in

Click on the activated result link

Enter required details

Click on Submit

Check the result

Download

Take a printout

OneIndia News